UK deploying Sky Sabre air defence system to Poland

Spanish Army acquires advanced mobile CBRN laboratory
The system enhances the protection provided by the Spanish Army's CBRN regiment to soldiers and civilians in the most complex conflict scenarios.
The UK MoD is deploying the Sky Sabre air defence system to Poland amid Eastern Europe's unease at Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The news comes as Slovakia confirmed it is willing to hand over the Soviet-era S-300 air defence system to Ukraine as Kyiv battles to defend its airspace.
According to the IISS Military Balance 2022, Slovakia operates the S-300PMU1 variant.
In a 17 March press conference during a visit by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Slovakian Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said Bratislava would be willing to supply the S-300 if it received replacement systems.
Announcing the deployment of Sky Sabre and 100 personnel to help Poles train and familiarise themselves with the system, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK stood 'alongside' Poland, protecting the country's airspace from potential Russian aggression.
In recent days, the Kremlin has criticised the West for arming Ukraine and launched strikes on a base close to its border with Poland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made repeated calls for a NATO-backed no-fly zone to be implemented over his country.
Alliance members have declined the proposition as it would likely require NATO aircraft to strike Russian forces, potentially sparking a wider conflict.
However, enhanced potential aid for Kyiv could include more air defence capabilities to complement its forces and western-supplied MANPADS.
