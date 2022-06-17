Eurosatory 2022: Lockheed Martin progresses Skykeeper efforts

Lockheed Martin is upgrading the British Army’s Land Environment Air Picture Provision (LEAPP) to integrate its Skykeeper BMC4I software via an MLU.

The Skykeeper BMC4I solution has previously been shown to the British Army at its Army Warfighting Experiment events as a C-UAS battle management solution.

Briefing journalists on the system on 15 June during the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris, Lockheed Martin GBAD business development manager Richard Turner said that Skykeeper is essentially free of ITAR restrictions and offers a sensor-, effector-, and communications-agnostic solution for battle management.

Lockheed Martin UK derived Skykeeper from its involvement with LEAPP, which was deployed at the COP26 climate change summit in October-November 2021, and the Automated Sense and Warn (AS&W) system used in Afghanistan.

AS&W was deployed at Camp Bastion, where it assessed if enemy fires would hit the base and automatically alerted personnel, allowing them to reach safety.

Lockheed Martin initially used internal funding to develop the system before the company obtained MoD funding as part of the MLU for LEAPP.

Skykeeper allows operators to control effectors on a network directly; however, Turner said this part of the capability retains some ITAR restrictions.

Lockheed Martin believes Skykeeper has utility as helping to fill aspects of the UK’s GBAD requirement, including C-UAS needs.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration

Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio

Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age

Turner said Skykeeper could also provide the B4CMI solution for the medium-range air defence retirement.

Critical components of Skykeeper include a pre- and post-operation mission planner; weapon engagement planner; air picture compiler; IFF integration; and tactical ID process, data recording and playback.

Skykeeper is built on a plug-and-play concept, allowing Lockheed Martin to integrate sensors and effectors as customers require.

Looking ahead, Turner said Skykeeper has utility as a multi-domain integration solution to pull together elements across the air, land and sea domains.

Conceptually, the system could be used to allow a ground commander to launch an effector from a naval vessel; however, there is not currently a requirement for the system to do so.

Asked by Shephard if the system could parse data collected by the F-35, Turner said receiving data from a fifth-generation aircraft was different from a fourth-generation platform.

He added that while it was not currently part of Skykeeper, there is an aspiration with the company to integrate the ability to receive data from the F-35 into the B4CMI system.