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New teams form to compete for British Army Land Rover replacement

23rd July 2026 - 09:55 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The Team Grenadier bid for LMP LMV is based on an Ineos commercial vehicle. (Photo: Team Grenadier)

The UK’s Land Mobility Programme Light Mobility Vehicle requirement is designed to replace the British Army’s ageing fleet of Land Rovers with a vehicle with a Gross Vehicular Mass of less than 3,500kg. It could be for as many as 6,000 vehicles.

UK companies Babcock International and Supacat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to compete for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) requirement of the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) following last month’s announcement of Team Grenadier.

LMV is a key prize for UK vehicle manufacturers as it is the only part of LMP noted as funded in the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) released by the UK government late last month, although the Heavy Protected Vehicle is mentioned in the plan.

The DIP sets out a commitment of just £500 million (US$669 million) for the programme over the next four years, with

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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