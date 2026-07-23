New teams form to compete for British Army Land Rover replacement

UK companies Babcock International and Supacat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to compete for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) requirement of the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) following last month’s announcement of Team Grenadier.

LMV is a key prize for UK vehicle manufacturers as it is the only part of LMP noted as funded in the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) released by the UK government late last month, although the Heavy Protected Vehicle is mentioned in the plan.

The DIP sets out a commitment of just £500 million (US$669 million) for the programme over the next four years, with