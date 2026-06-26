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Eurosatory 2026 roundup: uncrewed, counter-uncrewed and new vehicles define direction

26th June 2026 - 08:33 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Dr Peter Magill, Matty Todhunter in Paris, France

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The new Italian MBT has a turret armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun fed by an automatic loader. (Photo: Shephard)

Uncrewed and counter-uncrewed systems were a major feature of this edition of Eurosatory 2026 along with programme updates and first sight of new main battle tanks.

Uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) have become a major feature of regular and asymmetric warfare with the development of counter-UAS (CUAS) and counter-UGV (CUGV) systems growing in parallel, which was a core theme across Eurosatory this year.

Some companies have been ahead of the curve by developing products years ago, such as DroneShield and MARSS (Marine And Remote Sensing Solutions) as well as the latter’s parent company EOS, while others have been accelerating development efforts.

At the same time, new armoured platforms and vehicle concepts on display at the show highlighted how militaries are looking to

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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