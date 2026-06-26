Eurosatory 2026 roundup: uncrewed, counter-uncrewed and new vehicles define direction
Uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) have become a major feature of regular and asymmetric warfare with the development of counter-UAS (CUAS) and counter-UGV (CUGV) systems growing in parallel, which was a core theme across Eurosatory this year.
Some companies have been ahead of the curve by developing products years ago, such as DroneShield and MARSS (Marine And Remote Sensing Solutions) as well as the latter’s parent company EOS, while others have been accelerating development efforts.
At the same time, new armoured platforms and vehicle concepts on display at the show highlighted how militaries are looking to
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Eurosatory 2026
-
Eurosatory 2026: Wartime iteration gives Ukraine an edge as future UAV exporter
As industrial-scale drone production proves its battlefield worth in Ukraine, what happens to that production capacity and knowhow once the guns fall silent – and is Ukraine about to become one of the world’s most credible UAV export partners?
-
Eurosatory 2026: Pearson Engineering to send AI mine detecting systems into Ukraine
Pearson Engineering’s Threat-Sense system is designed to use imaging from drones to geolocate scattered mines and support uncrewed systems in defeating the threats.
-
Eurosatory 2026: Locally produced loitering munition destined for UAE Navy, says MBDA
The contract signed between MBDA and Fly-R will see diamond-shaped loitering munitions developed and prepared in the UAE. How does this move fit into wider market trends in the region?