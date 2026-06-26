Eurosatory 2026 roundup: uncrewed, counter-uncrewed and new vehicles define direction

Uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) have become a major feature of regular and asymmetric warfare with the development of counter-UAS (CUAS) and counter-UGV (CUGV) systems growing in parallel, which was a core theme across Eurosatory this year.

Some companies have been ahead of the curve by developing products years ago, such as DroneShield and MARSS (Marine And Remote Sensing Solutions) as well as the latter’s parent company EOS, while others have been accelerating development efforts.

At the same time, new armoured platforms and vehicle concepts on display at the show highlighted how militaries are looking to