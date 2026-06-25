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  • Eurosatory 2026: Iran’s attacks on UAE have “accelerated” Edge’s plans, says company

Eurosatory 2026: Iran’s attacks on UAE have “accelerated” Edge’s plans, says company

25th June 2026 - 15:44 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Paris, France

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Edge signed an agreement to integrate its Desert Sting 16 precision-guided munition onto the Baykar TB2 UAV. (Photo: Edge)

The UAE’s Edge has undergone massive changes since it was formed in 2019, from acquisitions to partnerships, and has now set up a European division in Paris.

The UAE, like many Gulf nations, was seen as a safe and stable country until attacks on Iran by Israel and the US in February this year saw the former respond with strikes on UAE and neighbouring nations.

A UAE Ministry of Defence report on 8 April, issued shortly before attacks subsided, noted that the country had engaged 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). UAE forces engaged 17 ballistic missiles and 35 UAVs on that day alone.

Edge Group, a UAE company formed only seven years ago, now has 12,000 employees and 25 subsidiaries while reporting US$5 billion

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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