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Eurosatory 2026: As MGCS stalls, has Europe’s new MBT been unveiled?

24th June 2026 - 18:00 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Paris, France

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KNDS’ new CAPINT MBT demonstrator displayed for the first time at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: author)

Eurosatory 2026 saw a number of main battle tanks on display, including two new platforms which could be the future of European tanks.

Despite a plethora of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) on display, main battle tanks (MBTs) have continued to dominate the exhibition area of Eurosatory.

This year saw the unveiling of new MBTs by both Rheinmetall and KNDS. Rheinmetall exhibited the New Main Battle Tank (NMBT), designed for the Italian Army by Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles (LRVM). The NMBT will eventually replace the Ariete, and is based on the German KF51 Panther, though it incorporates a Leonardo main gun.

Hyundai Rotem also displayed its K2 Black Panther, currently being procured by Poland, with local production due to commence soon. Given the large

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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