Eurosatory 2026: As MGCS stalls, has Europe’s new MBT been unveiled?

Despite a plethora of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) on display, main battle tanks (MBTs) have continued to dominate the exhibition area of Eurosatory.

This year saw the unveiling of new MBTs by both Rheinmetall and KNDS. Rheinmetall exhibited the New Main Battle Tank (NMBT), designed for the Italian Army by Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles (LRVM). The NMBT will eventually replace the Ariete, and is based on the German KF51 Panther, though it incorporates a Leonardo main gun.

Hyundai Rotem also displayed its K2 Black Panther, currently being procured by Poland, with local production due to commence soon. Given the large