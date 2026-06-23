Eurosatory 2026: Wartime iteration gives Ukraine an edge as future UAV exporter

The numbers coming out of Ukraine’s drone production lines no longer surprise. According to Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), the country now has the capacity to produce more than eight million first-person-view (FPV) drones per year, with FPV weapons estimated to account for around 60% of Russian army losses. Georgetown Security Studies Review has tracked monthly FPV production capacity rising from 20,000 units in 2024 to 200,000 by 2025 – a tenfold increase in 12 months.

That acceleration is mirrored in Western supplier data. Brian Young, senior VP of loitering munition systems at AeroVironment, the US developer of the Switchblade family of loitering munitions, told Shephard at Eurosatory 2026 that monthly production of the Switchblade 600 had grown from between 10 and 20 units two years ago to up to 240 – a more than tenfold increase driven by demand from Ukraine and the US Army. Monthly output of the shorter-range Switchblade 300 reached between 200 and 250 units.

For Parrot, the French micro-uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developer, the signal was equally sharp. The company reported that its microdrone business in Q1 2026 was roughly double the equivalent period in 2025, and that its order pipeline, combined with Q1 revenue already booked, had matched the total for all of 2025.

Related Articles

Paris Air Show 2025: Parrot’s new microdrone ANAFI UKR breaks cover

AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family

Ukraine war drives ‘minimum deployable capability’ doctrine in uncrewed systems development

Ukraine as an R&D lab

Behind the production numbers lies an iteration model with no peacetime equivalent. Frontline Robotics, a Ukrainian developer of tactical reconnaissance and logistics multicopters established in 2023, told Shephard it updated its products every two weeks, with design changes feeding directly from feedback into new production runs.

“Right now, there are only two countries that are evolving drone technologies and defence technologies every two weeks,” said Mykyta Rozhkov, chief business development officer for Frontline Robotics. “It’s Ukraine and Russia.”

The Modern War Institute has described Ukraine as a “war lab for the future”, noting that companies across Europe and the US had tested systems there. Young said it had deployed AeroVironment personnel to Ukraine for direct frontline feedback, which fed into software updates delivered in “a matter of days or weeks”, while hardware upgrades followed in months. Parrot said its engineers travelled to Ukraine every month.

Switchblade loitering munitions have been upgraded through frontline feedback from Ukrainian operators. (Photo: US Navy)

“Our military radio and optical navigation were developed in Ukraine for Ukraine,” Chris Roberts, senior VP at Parrot, told Shephard. “They’re not done in a lab in the US – they’re done live.”

The operational context driving this innovation is itself changing faster than Western doctrine has adapted. Rozhkov told Shephard that the “kill zone” – the area of lethal threat around a frontline position – had expanded from roughly 2-3km at the start of the full-scale invasion to up to 20km today, driven by the proliferation of FPV attack drones. Mid-strike systems are now extending effective engagement ranges to 100km or beyond.

Analysis from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has corroborated the range expansion, noting that Ukrainian drones were striking 30-100km behind front lines and that drone weapons generated between 75% and 85% of Russian casualties. AeroVironment identified a gap in the 1,000-2,000km range bracket – a deep-strike tier it described as requiring an autonomous capability with a hybrid propulsion approach and the option to retain human-in-the-loop targeting.

The post-war export question

The question that Eurosatory 2026 sharpened is what happens to Ukraine’s drone industrial base when the frontline demand that created it begins to ease.

Rozhkov offered the clearest window into what a post-war Ukrainian export posture might look like. The company confirmed it had established Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI), a joint venture with Germany’s Quantum Systems, to conduct licensed production in Germany targeting an annual output of 10,000 units. The venture was described as both a scaling mechanism, insulated from the missile and drone strikes that complicate Ukrainian manufacturing, and as a “lighthouse project” for opening Ukrainian defence exports to allied markets. Ukrainian export controls were described as having been reopened through the QFI structure.

“We want to make further steps and establish our products and services to even more European partners that can leverage from our experience,” Rozhkov said, naming Germany, the Nordic countries and the Baltic states as priority markets. The company also indicated it was developing a system with what it described as a strong proposition for the UK in the maritime domain.

At Eurosatory 2026, Frontline Robotics expanded its international partnerships through agreements with Denmark’s Dropla Tech and Estonia’s Milrem Robotics.

Quantum Frontline Industries delivers first Linza 3.0 drone batch to Ukraine’s MoD, as Frontline Robotics showcases early production results and scaling plans to President Zelenskyy and Chancellor Merz. (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

What distinguishes Ukrainian manufacturers from other potential export partners is the nature of their operational understanding.

Frontline Robotics made this point explicitly, arguing that European nations faced a choice between beginning their own drone capability development from scratch – a process it estimated at five or more years – or partnering with Ukrainian firms to compress that timeline substantially. “Find the proper partner in Ukraine, get the experience, and be in the same space much faster,” Rozhkov said.

The same logic applies to the software and hardware design choices that have emerged from frontline use. AeroVironment upgraded Switchblade’s data link and GPS-independence features after finding that Ukrainian operators routinely launched without GPS lock in contested EW environments, relying instead on terrain familiarity and real-time optical targeting.

Frontline Robotics pushed back on the persistent characterisation of Ukrainian systems as artisanal or improvised. “The housewives drone narrative is absolutely wrong and does not make sense,” Rozhkov said. “There is a lot of knowhow in Ukraine, production-wise and product-wise, that requires a lot of time and effort from R&D and is not easily replicable.”

Potential NATO partnership pipeline

Any Ukrainian export bid will also carry a supply chain argument that resonates strongly with current NATO procurement priorities. Parrot, which has sold its Anafi UKR to more than 35 countries and signed a framework agreement with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) giving most NATO members access to the platform, built its sales pitch at Eurosatory 2026 explicitly around the absence of Chinese components or dependency on European or American server infrastructure. The drone was described as capable of operating entirely off-grid with no cloud connectivity required.

Frontline Robotics put 75% local content in its Ukrainian-built systems, with the remaining 25% drawn from European and some Chinese suppliers. The company acknowledged that scaling supply chains remained a persistent bottleneck as production ramped.

If Ukrainian export policy fully opens, Ukrainian UAV manufacturers could emerge as a critical pillar in NATO’s push for more resilient and self-reliant drone capabilities.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Switchblade 600

Switchblade 300

Anafi UKR