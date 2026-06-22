Eurosatory 2026: Pearson Engineering to send AI mine detecting systems into Ukraine

Pearson Engineering is to provide Ukraine with two systems of Threat-Sense, the company’s AI-based software and unit which detects, identifies and geolocates surface-laid explosive threats using vision from uncrewed and crewed platforms.

Threat-Sense is a new business for Pearson Engineering which, historically and in recent business, has been more focused on combat engineering capabilities for armoured vehicles, although it has signed agreements with vehicle and uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) manufacturers.

The fully passive autonomous system assesses a visual input against a pre-programmed and what the company describes as a highly trainable threat library and highlights any threat that is detected on an agnostic user interface, which can range from large multifunction displays to handheld devices.

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It is a modular system compatible with any military vehicle. The platform has been proven with logistics vehicles, protected patrol vehicles and armoured personnel carriers and has been successfully demonstrated to NATO members while integrated with an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).

According to a company official, Threat-Sense achieved more than 80% true positive detection, less than 10% false alarm rates and detected 95% of targets in the NATO trials.

Speaking to Shephard at Eurosatory 2026, the official noted: “The software is continuously improved based on user feedback and ongoing trials with the UK Ministry of Defence and British Army Royal Engineers.”

The deployment of systems to Ukraine provides the company with the opportunity to evaluate the system in what can only be described as a target-rich environment with mines of various sizes scattered across and beyond frontlines.

The official said: “You have got a UAV or UAVs flying ahead of a vehicle; it can tell the people in that vehicle if there are surface-laid threats ahead and one of the most prolific threats in Ukraine at the moment is scattered munitions.

“This is what this software system aims to counter and target, and we see that it’s complementary to a lot of our equipment. It means that you don’t have to send someone out on a reconnaissance mission to do that.”

Plans for further cooperation with vehicle makers

At the exhibition, the DOK-ING MV-8 Komodo uncrewed breaching system, which is supported by Rheinmetall Land Systems engineering technology and clearance capabilities of Pearson Engineering, was unveiled.

It is described by companies as “the first uncrewed mine-breaching system built on a latest-generation [and] developed and tested in less than six months from initial discussions”. Two variants of the uncrewed mine-breaching system are in test: light and heavy.

It is integrated with Pearson Engineering’s Remote Combat Vehicle-Pioneer minefield breaching modular mission payload, incorporating its full width mine plough and lane marking system technology.

DOK-ING MV-8 Komodo uncrewed breaching system on display at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

In addition to the mine plough, there’s the option to mount Rheinmetall mine clearing line charge, Plofadder, onto the system. Future integrations will enable semi-autonomous and autonomous mission execution for the all-terrain and all-weather platform through the incorporation of Rheinmetall’s autonomy solution, the Path A-Kit.

Integration with uncrewed systems is not a new area for Pearson. In February it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Milrem Robotics to integrate the former’s engineering technology onto the latter’s UGVs.

The MoU will see Pearson, owned by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Milrem, owned by the UAE’s Edge Group, develop mission-specific UGVs for the Middle East and North Africa region.