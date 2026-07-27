Australia’s SM-2 land trial could reshape ADF medium-range air defence plans

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has successfully trialled a ground-launched Standard SM-2 naval air defence missile as an unexpected “candidate option” for a future ground-based medium-range air defence solution. The live-firing, which took place last month at Australia’s Woomera Range, saw the SM-2 destroy a BGM-74E cruise missile target during Exercise Taipan Strike 26.

This is the first use of the RIM-66 Standard SM-2 in the ground role, though the closely related SM-3 missile is used along with Aegis in Aegis Ashore installations in Romania, Poland and Japan.

The demonstration comes as Australia seeks to accelerate its Integrated Air and