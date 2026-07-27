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Australia’s SM-2 land trial could reshape ADF medium-range air defence plans

27th July 2026 - 10:23 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

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A Royal Australian Navy Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) is fired from the Derringer trailer-mounted Expeditionary Launch System during Taipan Strike 26. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The first ground launch of the SM-2 could offer Canberra a path to expand its missile defence capability by adapting systems already fielded across the ADF.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has successfully trialled a ground-launched Standard SM-2 naval air defence missile as an unexpected “candidate option” for a future ground-based medium-range air defence solution. The live-firing, which took place last month at Australia’s Woomera Range, saw the SM-2 destroy a BGM-74E cruise missile target during Exercise Taipan Strike 26.

This is the first use of the RIM-66 Standard SM-2 in the ground role, though the closely related SM-3 missile is used along with Aegis in Aegis Ashore installations in Romania, Poland and Japan.

The demonstration comes as Australia seeks to accelerate its Integrated Air and

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Gregor Ferguson

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Gregor Ferguson

Gregor Ferguson spent 14 years as Editor and then Editor-at-Large of Australian Defence Magazine (ADM), …

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