Canada’s C$2 billion ACSV deal reinforces new defence industrial strategy as allies align

Canada is to buy another 190 General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C) Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs) under a C$2 billion (US$1.42 billion) four-year deal which will take the country’s fleet of ACSVs to 550.

This makes GDLS-C the first strategic partner under the Canadian government’s Defence Industrial Strategy’s (DIS) Strategic Partnership Framework where companies will work more closely with the government. The framework focuses on armoured vehicles, uncrewed aerial systems and icebreakers and includes investment from the company and export support from the government.

Released in February this year, the DIS includes the new Defence Investment Agency with what the government