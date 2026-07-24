UK hits pause on deployable mortar system procurement as US begins search

The US Army has released a market survey to identify potential sources capable of providing 81mm and 120mm mobile mortar systems (MMS), just as the UK paused its search for an identical requirement.

The UK’s Project Stokes was launched in October 2025 when the Ministry of Defence issued a request for information (RfI) for a 120mm hinge-mounted mortar with plans to install it on a common vehicle.

It was intended to support highly mobile forces and help meet the UK’s Very High Readiness and Light Forces commitments. The 120mm mortar was to replace the British Army’s 105mm light gun and 81mm mortar,