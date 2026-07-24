UK hits pause on deployable mortar system procurement as US begins search
The US Army has released a market survey to identify potential sources capable of providing 81mm and 120mm mobile mortar systems (MMS), just as the UK paused its search for an identical requirement.
The UK’s Project Stokes was launched in October 2025 when the Ministry of Defence issued a request for information (RfI) for a 120mm hinge-mounted mortar with plans to install it on a common vehicle.
It was intended to support highly mobile forces and help meet the UK’s Very High Readiness and Light Forces commitments. The 120mm mortar was to replace the British Army’s 105mm light gun and 81mm mortar,
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
New teams form to compete for British Army Land Rover replacement
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme Light Mobility Vehicle requirement is designed to replace the British Army’s ageing fleet of Land Rovers with a vehicle with a Gross Vehicular Mass of less than 3,500kg. It could be for as many as 6,000 vehicles.
-
FIA 2026: MBDA launches low-cost interceptor for short-range air defence
At FIA 2026, MBDA launched its Counter Mass Interceptor (CMI) which the company says is a mass-producible, low-cost effector for fire-and-forget engagements at range and altitude.
-
“Timelines are measured in seconds”: tackling the UAS threat with dispersed defences
Small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) have transformed the battlespace, posing a complex threat across all domains. Militaries now need counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities that defeat the danger while meeting demands around readiness, manoeuvrability and adaptability, according to Mike Spina, Director, Global Sales and Business Development for Targeting and Sensor Systems (TSS) at L3Harris Technologies.
-
“No single technology is enough”: why an integrated approach to uncrewed warfare is essential
In Conversation… Ahmet Akyol, CEO of ASELSAN, talks to Shephard’s Gerrard Cowan about how the rapid evolution of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) is transforming the battlespace, with militaries focused on both deploying these platforms to maximum effect and developing the defensive systems needed to counter them.