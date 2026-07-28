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Europe’s eastern flank moves on air defence radars with wider efforts also underway

28th July 2026 - 14:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Romania has ordered Thales GM200 MM/A radars. (Photo: Thales)

Air defence radars have become more important assets in the past year with incursions in NATO countries on Europe’s eastern flank highlighting the need.

Defending airspace on Europe’s eastern flank has become a priority in response to rising threat levels and drone incursions, as reflected by recent increased spending on air defence radar capabilities. A parallel effort is also occurring on Europe’s western-most point with Ireland expected to receive systems this year, although this is driven by the country’s current lack of capabilities in this domain rather than an immediate threat.

Recent deals include Romania’s order of 12 Thales GM200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200 MM/A) radars on 22 July, which came just days before incursions by aircraft were reported in Romanian airspace; and Latvia’s announcement in mid-July that it would

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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