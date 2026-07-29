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Italian Army advances plans for 155m wheeled artillery fleet

29th July 2026 - 11:01 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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Scale model of the CIO VBM 155 self-propelled howitzer based on a 10x10 platform for a high level of strategic mobility. (Photo: author)

With a requirement for 60 systems, the Italian Army is preparing to complement its tracked artillery with a modern wheeled solution based on domestic industry.

The Italian Army has a future requirement for 60 155mm 52-calibre wheeled self-propelled (SP) artillery systems which will enable the force to have a mix of tracked and wheeled systems that are complimentary rather than in competition, with both bringing distinct operational advantages.

This requirement is included in the Italian Ministry of Defence (MoD) planning from 2025-2027 and also includes ammunition resupply vehicles and logistic support.

The Italian Army was the first NATO country in Europe to field a complete family of 8x8 wheeled armoured fighting vehicles, notably the Centauro I 105mm Mobile Gun System and the Freccia family of infantry fighting vehicles and variants.

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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