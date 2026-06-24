Eurosatory 2026: MARSS and parent company EOS expand air defence capability

MARSS (Marine And Remote Sensing Solutions) has a substantial presence in the Middle East with contracts in place to provide air defence protection for fixed sites including bases and critical infrastructure, many of which have been under attack or threat since February.

With attacks on Gulf nations by Iran in response to munitions fired and dropped by the US and Israel, the MARSS NiDAR C2 systems have been put to the test. The company claims “not a single threat has penetrated” its defence systems particularly, particularly in relation to critical infrastructure.

NiDAR Nation Shield is an expansion of the original capability to