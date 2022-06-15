Eurosatory 2022: Tyron introduces new runflat solution for military vehicles

The multinational company Tyron Runflat Tyre Protection launched its new All-Terrain Rubber (ATR) EasyFit solution on 13 June at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris.

The solution is designed to fill a gap in the market for lightweight rubber runflat solutions for light armoured vehicles running on 16-inch (40.6cm) wheels right through to 22.5-inch wheels used on military logistics vehicles.

ATR EasyFit allows platforms to keep moving following tyre deflation or puncture. It was developed to be a low-cost, lightweight, simple-to-install safety boost combining the mobility advantages of the multiband with the shock-absorbing benefit of rubber runflats.

The system has a steel core for strength, with a rubber outer that gives protection against kerb strikes, road debris and uneven terrain.

It is based on a carbon ratchet system to reduce weight, and its preconnected cabling design allows it to be fitted without specialist tools and equipment for simple fit and removal in the field.

This offers up to 50km runflat capability, allowing the vehicle to maintain mobility during and after a tyre strike event and continue moving to a place of safety with one or more tyres deflated.

