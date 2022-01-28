Tyron Runflat doubles production for new order
As the ATR Carbon is 40% lighter than standard systems, that can result in a 250kg unsprung weight reduction on an 8x8 armoured fighting vehicle. (Photo: Tyron Runflat)
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
Tyron Runflat has doubled production of its All-Terrain Runflat Carbon systems (ATR Carbon) as it prepares to deliver full vehicle sets to an unnamed international armoured vehicle manufacturer.
This second order for the ATR-Carbon system includes full sets for an unspecified vehicle prototype, test vehicles and the first vehicle batch.
The ATR-Cabron is a re-designed version of Tyron’s ATR-Multi-Piece (ATR-MP) runflat The ATR Carbon has a carbon fibre spine in place of the ATR-MP’s metal spine, which reduces the weight by 40%.
By reducing overall vehicle weight, the ATR-Carbon improves rotational mass meeting the growing demand for lightweight solutions for military vehicles particularly hybrid and electric armoured vehicles.
It also retains the operational advantages of the original system, enabling vehicles to retain mobility and return safely to base following tyre strike caused by ballistic attack or rapid deflation.
The company is currently delivering the ATR-MP for the British Army’s Ridgeback and Mastiff vehicle upgrade programme.