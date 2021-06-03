To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Unmanned Vehicles

Textron Systems delivers Ripsaw M5 to US Army

3rd June 2021 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Bringing together innovation and execution, the Ripsaw M5 RCV is ready for the fight. (Photo: Textron Systems)

Textron Systems has delivered another Ripsaw M5 vehicle to the US Army to support their RCV Medium Program.

Textron Systems and Howe & Howe have delivered the fourth Ripsaw M5 vehicle to the US Army in support of the Robotic Combat Vehicle - Medium (RCV-M) programme.

The vehicle offers a hybrid engine, which allows for quiet manoeuvres and increased reliability.

The vehicle is the fourth and final RCV-M prototype out of eight total RCV prototypes that the US Army will use in Soldier Touchpoint assessments.

Once the RCVs are in government possession, work will begin to integrate autonomy on the systems, pair them with their manned control vehicles and then move on to shake-out testing to prepare the vehicles for a Soldier Operational Experiment to be held in summer 2022.

Decisions about the acquisition are expected to be made following the Phase III cycle, which will occur in 2026.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the vehicle is based upon the Howe & Howe Ripsaw tracked platform and incorporates several subsystems designed by FLIR.

It is a modular design that can mount different turrets, sensors and specialised equipment, as well as act as a mother ship to smaller UGVs or small UAVs.

