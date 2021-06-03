Textron Systems delivers Ripsaw M5 to US Army

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Textron Systems and Howe & Howe have delivered the fourth Ripsaw M5 vehicle to the US Army in support of the Robotic Combat Vehicle - Medium (RCV-M) programme.
The vehicle offers a hybrid engine, which allows for quiet manoeuvres and increased reliability.
The vehicle is the fourth and final RCV-M prototype out of eight total RCV prototypes that the US Army will use in Soldier Touchpoint assessments.
Once the RCVs are in government possession, work will begin to integrate autonomy on the systems, pair them with their manned control vehicles and then move on to shake-out testing to prepare the vehicles for a Soldier Operational Experiment to be held in summer 2022.
Decisions about the acquisition are expected to be made following the Phase III cycle, which will occur in 2026.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the vehicle is based upon the Howe & Howe Ripsaw tracked platform and incorporates several subsystems designed by FLIR.
It is a modular design that can mount different turrets, sensors and specialised equipment, as well as act as a mother ship to smaller UGVs or small UAVs.
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.