To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Eurosatory 2022: Roboteam introduces UGVs to Wave Relay Ecosystem

14th June 2022 - 08:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Persistent Systems' MANET system will enable Roboteam's UGVs, such as the Rook pictured above, to perform missions with greater communication security. (Photo: Roboteam)

Roboteam Defense will incorporate Persistent Systems' MANET technology into their full range of UGVs.

Persistent Systems has announced that Israel-based UGV specialist Roboteam Defense will be joining the Wave Relay Ecosystem under a five-year deal.

The Wave Relay Ecosystem is an alliance of sensor and uncrewed systems companies all using Persistent’s Wave Relay MANET as their default network.

Roboteam’s full suite of UGVs will now be part of that alliance, making the Wave Relat MANET the preferred network for its platforms.

Roboteam is Persistent’s longest-standing UGV customer, previously integrating the heritage MPU3 and MPU4 radios into their systems.

The company will now be integrating the current-generation MPU5 MANET radio into its Rook and Probot V2 platforms and the SWaP-timized Embedded Module into the MTGR, TIGR and ROCI-7 controller.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Redback makes its European debut

Eurosatory 2022: Panther KF51 prowls into Paris

Eurosatory 2022: Textron M5 now available on the international market

Recommended for you

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us