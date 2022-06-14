Eurosatory 2022: Roboteam introduces UGVs to Wave Relay Ecosystem

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
Persistent Systems has announced that Israel-based UGV specialist Roboteam Defense will be joining the Wave Relay Ecosystem under a five-year deal.
The Wave Relay Ecosystem is an alliance of sensor and uncrewed systems companies all using Persistent’s Wave Relay MANET as their default network.
Roboteam’s full suite of UGVs will now be part of that alliance, making the Wave Relat MANET the preferred network for its platforms.
Roboteam is Persistent’s longest-standing UGV customer, previously integrating the heritage MPU3 and MPU4 radios into their systems.
The company will now be integrating the current-generation MPU5 MANET radio into its Rook and Probot V2 platforms and the SWaP-timized Embedded Module into the MTGR, TIGR and ROCI-7 controller.
