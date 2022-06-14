Eurosatory 2022: Pre-orders aplenty for armoured Toyota LC300

Jankel has announced that it has received a number of pre-orders for its armoured Toyota LC300. Although the customers have not been disclosed, they have been confirmed to be existing customers of the Toyota LC200.

On top of the vehicle pre-orders, the armoured LC300 has also been added to a number of in-place customer framework contracts in anticipation of the product launch scheduled later in 2022.

This will allow existing LC200 customers to immediately order the LC300, which has been designed to meet the known demanding specifications of these pre-established framework contracts.

The LC300 has been designed with deployed supportability in mind and will deliver the fundamental protection levels that the users of this type of platform demand.

Earlier this year, the vehicle passed compliance testing with various UK and international standards during ballistic and blast trials.

