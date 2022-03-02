Babcock adds armour to Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Croatia sends $18 million in military equipment to Ukraine
Croatia is supplying Ukraine with infantry weapons such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.
In what it claimed as a ‘European first’, Babcock announced on 25 February that its armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC 300) has successfully passed ballistic and blast trials and will be available for delivery in Q2 2022.
Babcock stated that it is the first European company to market a tested and certified solution for the LC300, with certification having been conducted by QinetiQ.
During ballistic and blast trials in February 2022, the LC 300 passed testing in compliance with various UK and international standards (PAS 300, VPAM BRV2009, VPAM ERV2010 and NATO STANAG 4569 AEP55 Vol 2).
The UK-made protection package is completely integrated with Toyota’s base vehicle, offering an entirely armoured passenger compartment without an internal bulkhead or secondary load space door, to maximise the internal dimensions.
Babcock has more than 20 years of experience in armouring Toyota sports utility vehicles (SUVs).
Initial operational deployment of the Jaguar EBRC is possible in 2022 and the delivery schedule could even be fast-tracked if the security situation in Europe requires it.
The 405th AFSB prepared and pushed out more than 600 vehicles and equipment pieces, such as M1 Abrams, M2 Bradleys, JLTVs, HEMTTs, HMMWVs, Paladins, generators, Palletized Load Systems and Load Handling Systems.
PT Pindad is pursuing cooperation with partners in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Turkey as it seeks to fulfil requirements from the Indonesian Army.
The four major Nordic countries have all announced the provision of military aid to Ukraine.
Leidos is working on a new prototype C-UAS solution called Mjölnir, which harnesses a high-power microwave weapon to defeat drones.