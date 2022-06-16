Eurosatory 2022: New KMW Boxer variant adds tracked mobility

Among the new AFVs launched at Eurosatory 2022 is the Boxer Tracked, which was developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) using internal R&D funding.

To reduce through-life costs, the Boxer Tracked has a brand-new welded steed hull with appliqué armour. It uses proven components wherever possible, including the powerpack, which consists of an MTU M881 common-rail diesel developing up to 880kW coupled to a Renk HSWL 256 fully automatic transmission, as used on the Puma and Ajax platforms.

This gives the vehicle a maximum road speed of up to 70km/h with an operating range of up to 500km.

Boxer Tracked can be fitted with any of the current used Boxer Mission Modules or those developed and tested but not put into production, such as the 155mm/52 calibre Remote Controlled Howitzer, NEMO 120mm turret-mounted mortar and John Cockerill Defense C3105 turret.

The Boxer Tracked shown at Eurosatory is fitted with an RCT120 remote-controlled turret armed with a 120mm rifled gun, which fires standard ammunition and is fed by a bustle-mounted autoloader.

The turret carries 15 rounds of ready-use ammunition. Gun control equipment is all-electric with elevation from -10 to +20°.

It addition, there is a 12.7mm machine gun (MG) mounted co-axial with the main armament and a similar weapon in the roof-mounted remote weapon station (RWS). There are a number of options including replacement of the co-axial MG with a 30mm cannon.

To enable targets to be engaged at longer distances, a retractable launcher in the turret is provided for Rafael Spike Long Range ATGMs, which are effective well beyond the range of the main 120mm armament.

Other features on the Boxer Tracked include a hard-kill active protection system and standard equipment includes air conditioning and CBRN protection.

According to KMW: 'The maximum gross vehicle weight (GVW) is up to 45 tonnes of which 17 tonnes is the mission module, which is higher than the standard Boxer wheeled MRAV which has a typical GVW of 38 tonnes.'

While the Boxer Tracked on display is fitted with standard DST tracks, it is also possible to fit composite rubber tracks that offer a number of significant advantages including reduced weight, noise and vibration as well as less rolling resistance which gives an increase in range.

