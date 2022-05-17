Second time lucky as Slovenia finally signs for Boxer

The Slovenian MoD has ordered 45 Boxer 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles via European procurement agency OCCAR, manufacturer ARTEC announced on 17 May.

ARTEC (a consortium comprising Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall) will deliver four variants of the modular Boxer vehicle to Slovenia from 2024 to 2026 under a €281.5 million ($295 million) contract.

Neither consortium member identified which variants are being provided, although Shephard previously reported that Slovenia was considering the 120mm mortar carrier configuration in addition to a 48-vehicle Boxer order that was postponed in January 2019.

However, in September 2020 the Defence Committee of the Slovenian National Assembly approved a €780 million fund to improve and modernise the national armed forces from 2021 to 2026.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Slovenia may require a second batch of 45 vehicles.

The Boxer procurement programme is expected to involve the Slovenian defence industry, potentially with the integration of the Mangart 300 unmanned turret developed by a consortium of Slovenian companies led by Valhalla.

According to ARTEC, Slovenia is the sixth country to join the Boxer programme alongside Australia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the UK.