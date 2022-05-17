Second time lucky as Slovenia finally signs for Boxer
The Slovenian MoD has ordered 45 Boxer 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles via European procurement agency OCCAR, manufacturer ARTEC announced on 17 May.
ARTEC (a consortium comprising Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall) will deliver four variants of the modular Boxer vehicle to Slovenia from 2024 to 2026 under a €281.5 million ($295 million) contract.
Neither consortium member identified which variants are being provided, although Shephard previously reported that Slovenia was considering the 120mm mortar carrier configuration in addition to a 48-vehicle Boxer order that was postponed in January 2019.
However, in September 2020 the Defence Committee of the Slovenian National Assembly approved a €780 million fund to improve and modernise the national armed forces from 2021 to 2026.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Slovenia may require a second batch of 45 vehicles.
The Boxer procurement programme is expected to involve the Slovenian defence industry, potentially with the integration of the Mangart 300 unmanned turret developed by a consortium of Slovenian companies led by Valhalla.
According to ARTEC, Slovenia is the sixth country to join the Boxer programme alongside Australia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the UK.
More from Land Warfare
-
Polish companies and MBDA UK seal tank destroyer agreement
The deal involves companies of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and comprises the design and production of PGZ class vehicles featuring MBDA UK Brimstone anti-tank guided missiles.
-
Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles
The Indian Army is on the hunt for 1,200 new protected mobility vehicles, with two different specifications being sought.
-
Italy may donate 155mm howitzers to Ukraine
Ukraine could obtain more 155mm howitzers — this time from Italy — as Kyiv seeks to tip the artillery balance against Russia.
-
US Army purchases Saab’s recoilless antitank rifle
US Army purchases $16 million worth of Carl-Gustaf M4s for use by the Army and Marine Corps.