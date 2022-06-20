Eurosatory 2022: Moog showcases turreted weapons systems

Moog Space and Defense Group showcased their range of turreted weapons systems this week at Eurosatory.

Front and centre were the Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) and the Flexible Missile Platform. Also on display were Moog Power and Data rotary joint/slip ring and motion control products.

Moog’s RIwP is a modular and scalable remote turret providing the capacity to host multi-domain payloads for current and future ground-combat platforms.

This weapons platform offers air defence, anti-armour or multi-mission capabilities via precision medium-calibre and indirect fires.

Advanced features include high-performance target acquisition and pointing and stabilisation accuracy, ensuring military forces can see targets and engage first.

Moog also exhibited the FMP and the new High-Speed Modular Counter Measure Director.

The FMP is a high-performance missile and platform-agnostic turret, which, with its stores management technology, allows users the flexibility to fire a variety of missiles from any vehicle or trailer.

While the Counter Measure Director has been developed for Active Protection Systems based on Moog’s experience in the application of vehicle protection.

