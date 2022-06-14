Eurosatory 2022: Milrem showcases UGV progress

Estonian UGV developer Milrem Robotics launched a C2 system for robotic ground vehicles during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

Multiple crewed and uncrewed aerial and ground assets, plus data from sensors and payloads, can be blended into the composite C2 system, which was exhibited at Eurosatory with the new THeMIS Observe UGV for ISR missions.

The C2 system ‘allows the constant monitoring and controlling’ of UxV’s [uncrewed systems’] most important variables, such as energy status, fault conditions, operating parameters, built-in diagnostic tests, initialisation, and configurations’, Milrem stated.

The company added that the autonomy engine with the C2 system is capable of remote navigation and control, target detection and automatic optimised routing.

The C2 system has been developed in cooperation with Estonian partners such as Fleetonomy.ai, Rait88 and MIL Sistemika.

Meanwhile, Kongsberg and Milrem last week performed the first live firing of the Protector RT40 remote weapon station (RWS) from the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV).

The firing — part of an initiative between the two companies to develop a UGV called the Nordic Robotic Wingman for MBT and IFV support — involved the Protector RT40 RWS armed with a Mk 44S Bushmaster II 30mm cannon and a linkless ammunition-handling system, Milrem confirmed on 13 June.

