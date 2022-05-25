Milrem expands THeMIS UGV family with ISR variant

Milrem Robotics has developed a new variant of its THeMIS UGV and is set to demonstrate it in June, the Estonian company announced on 25 May.

Using a baseline THeMIS UGV platform, THeMIS Observe includes the Z:Sparrowhawk camera from Hensoldt, the Squire ground surveillance radar from Thales, the Pearl acoustic shot detection system from Metravib Defence and the ROSY rapid obscurant/smoke system from Rheinmetall.

The ISR UGV can also be equipped with a light remote weapon station, Milrem Robotics stated, adding that THeMIS Observe features ‘autonomous functions such as follow-me, waypoint navigation with obstacle detection and avoidance’.

Using a UGV to conduct ISR from a standoff distance improves safety and survivability for reconnaissance teams, and ‘significantly increases a tactical unit’s reaction speed on targets’, said Cpt (res) Jüri Pajuste, defence research director at Milrem Robotics.

The combination of systems aboard THeMIS Observe ‘allows units to do multi-sensor identification on one platform and react faster on emerging targets’, he added.

In June, THeMIS Observe will be showcased in Belgium at the fourth project demonstration in the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) collaborative programme.

The UGV will also make an appearance at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris on 13-17 June.