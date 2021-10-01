Milrem and Kongsberg to develop new RCV

Silent Sentinel launches new Rapid Deployment Kit for thermal cameras
RDK allows for swift set-up of a surveillance position even in remote locations and is suited to maritime, border security and vehicle-mounted installations.
The Estonian company Milrem Robotics and the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace are teaming to develop a new Robotic Combat Vehicle.
Called Nordic Robotic Wingman, the platform will be based on the Milrem Robotics Type-X RCV and the Kongsberg family of unmanned Protector Remote Weapon Systems which the remote turret will be chosen specifically to meet the particular needs of various end-users.
An official spokesperson for Milrem Robotics confirmed to Shephard that the companies aim to carry out the user experimentation phase of the project in the 2022-2023 timeframe.
‘The Nordic Wingman project is in the early phases of defining …
The Leopard 2 A7V will form part of the German contribution to the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force.
India continues to modify its indigenous SAM, the Akash, with a successful test flight of a new family variant.
The Infantry Equipment Handbook Issue 10 has become an invaluable reference guide to the infantry equipment industry and its related systems.
Versatility is the watchword for a new tracked vehicle chassis developed by HSW in Poland.
A small Australian-built tactical vehicle has been selected for army special forces.