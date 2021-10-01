To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Milrem and Kongsberg to develop new RCV

1st October 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Nordic Robotic Wingman is based on Milrem Robotics’ Type-X RCV (Photo - Milrem Robotics)

The platform will be called Nordic Robotic Wingman. The companies are currently defining the intended usage of the system and will carry out the user experimentation phase of the project in the 2022-2023 timeframe.

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics and the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace are teaming to develop a new Robotic Combat Vehicle.

Called Nordic Robotic Wingman, the platform will be based on the Milrem Robotics Type-X RCV and the Kongsberg family of unmanned Protector Remote Weapon Systems which the remote turret will be chosen specifically to meet the particular needs of various end-users.

An official spokesperson for Milrem Robotics confirmed to Shephard that the companies aim to carry out the user experimentation phase of the project in the 2022-2023 timeframe.

‘The Nordic Wingman project is in the early phases of defining …

