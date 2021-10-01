Milrem and Kongsberg to develop new RCV

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics and the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace are teaming to develop a new Robotic Combat Vehicle.

Called Nordic Robotic Wingman, the platform will be based on the Milrem Robotics Type-X RCV and the Kongsberg family of unmanned Protector Remote Weapon Systems which the remote turret will be chosen specifically to meet the particular needs of various end-users.

An official spokesperson for Milrem Robotics confirmed to Shephard that the companies aim to carry out the user experimentation phase of the project in the 2022-2023 timeframe.

‘The Nordic Wingman project is in the early phases of defining …