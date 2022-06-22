Eurosatory 2022: John Cockerill cuts weight of Leopard MBT with compact turret

Using internal R&D funding, John Cockerill Defense has equipped a Leopard 1A5 MBT with its latest 3105 two-person turret including a high-pressure 105mm rifled gun.

As the 3105 turret has a deeper turret basket, a spacer has been added between the turret hull and the turret.

In addition, John Cockerill Defense has replaced the existing Leopard 1A5 power cable. The new cable fits directly to the chassis so does not require any additional mechanical or electric adaptation.

Other minor modifications include installation of a gyroscope, the integration of a safety feature which inhibits the turret if the driver sticks his head out of the hatch, and an anti-rotation device to block the slip ring.

The high-pressure gun is fitted with a muzzle brake, fume extractor and thermal sleeve. It is fed by a bustle-mounted automatic loader with 12-16 rounds of 105mm ammunition, depending on end-user requirements.

A computerised fire-control system is installed with the commander and gunner having stabilised day/night sights incorporating an eye-safe laser rangefinder.

These sights are available from various OEMs; the example seen by Shephard at Eurosatory featured Safran stabilised sights.

A 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG) is mounted with the 105mm main gun and a roof-mounted 7.62mm or 12.7mm MG can also be fitted.

Ballistic protection is to NATO STANAG 4569 Level 4 standard.

As the turret is more compact with just two crew, it weighs far less than the legacy Leopard 1A5 turret (5.2t versus 9t, according to John Cockerill Defense).

Company officials said the overall weight of the Leopard MBT is reduced as a result, which not only gives an improved power-to-weight ratio and slighter higher speed but also lengthens the overall life cycle of the diesel powerpack, brakes and suspension.

Shephard understands that initial crewed firing trials showed that the 3105 turret with the Leopard 1A5 is a very stable combination.

The 3105 turret is already in production for installation on the General Dynamics Land Systems Canada LAV 700 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle for Saudi Arabia, and it is also being integrated with the FNSS Kaplan Medium Tank production for Indonesia.

In addition, 3105 turrets have been installed for trials aboard a wide range of other tracked and wheeled chassis.

