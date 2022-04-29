To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Belgium and Germany progress with OCCAR night vision programme

29th April 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Mikron is a lightweight, image-intensified, dual-tube NVG. (Photo: German Army)

Belgium and Germany have concluded the operational testing and acceptance campaign of the Mikron NVG under their joint Night Vision Capability (NVC) procurement effort.

Belgian and German troops have completed operational testing and acceptance (OT&A) of the Mikron NVG under the Night Vision Capability (NVC) programme, the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) announced on 12 April.

Acquired in 2021, Mikron is a spin-off from the  NYX family produced by Theon Sensors; it will replace several types of optronic system in service with the Belgian and German armed forces. 

The lightweight NVG is an image-intensified, dual-tube binocular that is able to be operated in helmet-mounted, head-mounted and handheld configurations.

The system features an integrated IR illuminator and is powered by a self-contained single AA battery. It can also be used with a remote

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us