Belgium and Germany progress with OCCAR night vision programme

Belgian and German troops have completed operational testing and acceptance (OT&A) of the Mikron NVG under the Night Vision Capability (NVC) programme, the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) announced on 12 April.

Acquired in 2021, Mikron is a spin-off from the NYX family produced by Theon Sensors; it will replace several types of optronic system in service with the Belgian and German armed forces.

The lightweight NVG is an image-intensified, dual-tube binocular that is able to be operated in helmet-mounted, head-mounted and handheld configurations.

The system features an integrated IR illuminator and is powered by a self-contained single AA battery. It can also be used with a remote