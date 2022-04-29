Belgium and Germany progress with OCCAR night vision programme

Slovakia gains fourth Patriot battery
NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.
Belgian and German troops have completed operational testing and acceptance (OT&A) of the Mikron NVG under the Night Vision Capability (NVC) programme, the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) announced on 12 April.
Acquired in 2021, Mikron is a spin-off from the NYX family produced by Theon Sensors; it will replace several types of optronic system in service with the Belgian and German armed forces.
The lightweight NVG is an image-intensified, dual-tube binocular that is able to be operated in helmet-mounted, head-mounted and handheld configurations.
The system features an integrated IR illuminator and is powered by a self-contained single AA battery. It can also be used with a remote
Nexter announces its first direct contract from Senegal.
A dozen Caesar 155mm artillery systems will be delivered to Ukraine after France reverses a previous focus on providing defensive weapons.
Gepard was among the main systems operated by the German Army's Anti-Aircraft Force until the unit was dissolved and the platform was retired in 2010.
Intel expects new simulation tools in the DARPA RACER-Sim programme to significantly improve the development of autonomous systems using virtual testing.
Japan is going to up-armour some field ambulances, in order to create its first armoured medical vehicles.