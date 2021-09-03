UK orders thermal imagers

Norwegian Armed Forces procure 4,000 Minimi guns
Belgian company FN Herstal is supplying 7.62mm light machine guns and spare parts under a multi-year contract from the Norwegian MoD.
Theon Sensors has obtained a contract from the UK MoD to supply an initial 500 units of its Thermis CS clip-on thermal imaging sight.
Thermis CS will meet the UK Sniper In-Line Low Light System (SILLS) - Long Wave InfraRed (LWIR) Weapon Sight 2 requirement.
The deal was awarded after an international tender and is worth up to £8.25 million ($11.43 million) over five years, according to the official MoD contract notice published on 31 August.
Delivery of the initial batch is to be completed by 2022, with options to provide additional units.
Theon is working with its UK-based partner Active Electronics to fulfil the contract.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Thermis family of uncooled thermal sights comprises three variants – a light sight intended for use on 5.56mm and 7.62mm assault rifles; a medium sight designed for 5.56mm and 7.62mm machine guns; and a heavy sight for .50cal/12.7mm machine guns and 40mm automatic grenade launchers.
Belgian company FN Herstal is supplying 7.62mm light machine guns and spare parts under a multi-year contract from the Norwegian MoD.
Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.
New rifles for the Brazilian Army will replace part of the FAL M962 inventory that has been in service with the army for over 50 years. The ground force has procured 5,308 units of IA2 under a deal with state-owned company Imbel.
Several recent land acquisition programmes have run into difficulties — but should delays and cost overruns be accepted as the norm? If not, what exactly needs to change?
The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.
Rostec subsidiaries have developed an up-armoured BMP-3 with the Berezhok combat module; meanwhile, work continues on the BMP-3M Manul.