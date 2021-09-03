UK orders thermal imagers

Thermis CS clip-on weapon sight. (Photo: Theon Sensors)

Greek firm Theon Sensors wins MoD tender for long-wave IR weapon sights.

Theon Sensors has obtained a contract from the UK MoD to supply an initial 500 units of its Thermis CS clip-on thermal imaging sight.

Thermis CS will meet the UK Sniper In-Line Low Light System (SILLS) - Long Wave InfraRed (LWIR) Weapon Sight 2 requirement.

The deal was awarded after an international tender and is worth up to £8.25 million ($11.43 million) over five years, according to the official MoD contract notice published on 31 August.

Delivery of the initial batch is to be completed by 2022, with options to provide additional units.

Theon is working with its UK-based partner Active Electronics to fulfil the contract.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Thermis family of uncooled thermal sights comprises three variants – a light sight intended for use on 5.56mm and 7.62mm assault rifles; a medium sight designed for 5.56mm and 7.62mm machine guns; and a heavy sight for .50cal/12.7mm machine guns and 40mm automatic grenade launchers.