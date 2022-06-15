Eurosatory 2022: Dual EIMOS now in use with Spanish marines

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
The Dual EIMOS 81mm self-propelled mortar is now in service with the Spanish Naval Infantry, manufacturer EXPAL confirmed on 14 June during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris.
Dual EIMOS was developed by the Spanish company via an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN (the technology and innovation division of the Spanish MoD), in line with Spanish Naval Infantry requirements for a self-propelled mortar that can fire from a semi-submerged position.
As a result, the Dual EIMOS system was created for mobile 'shoot and scoot' operations on a Urovesa VAMTAC 4x4 light vehicle, with automatic 360° aiming and firing and without the need for additional stabilisers.
This collaborative effort was concluded in April 2021 and the first batch of Dual EIMOS mortars was duly delivered in December 2021.
The new self-propelled mortar features the same TALOS fire-control and C2 system as the original EIMOS turntable-mounted mortar.
