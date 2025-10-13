To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2025: US forces test Global Ordnance Scorpion Light mobile mortar system

13th October 2025 - 08:57 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Scorpion Light 81mm on an Infantry Squad Vehicle. (Photo: Global Military Products)

Following its participation in a live-fire event with the US Marine Corps, the Global Ordnance Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system will now be tested by the US Army.

Global Ordnance’s (Global Military Products) Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system and its rapid-fire control system will be part of the second phase of the US Army Transformation in Contact (TiC 2.0) initiative this month in Hawaii.

The capability will be integrated into the GM Defense Infantry Utility Vehicle (IUV), a variant of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

During the event, soldiers will undergo a five-day training programme to achieve the operational knowledge and limited safety release required to live-fire the system. After that, Scorpion Light will be deployed in a 10-day training exercise with tactical scenarios and simulated combat

