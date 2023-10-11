To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2023: Scorpion 81mm mortar comes to USA

11th October 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Wasington, DC

RSS

Rear view of Scorpion 81 mm mortar integrated on a MRZR Alpha 4 light weight platform with the non-seating baseplate deployed on the ground (Photo: Ben Watts)

Spain’s NTGS has teamed with the US company Global Military Products (GMP) to market their mortar system to the US and other potential customers.

The example shown at AUSA 2023 is called the Scorpion Light as it is mounted on the rear of a Polaris MRZR Alpha 4 light vehicle chassis.

It can be integrated on larger vehicles such as the widely deployed Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 and this version has been supplied to a Middle East customer in large numbers with some outfitted for extended fire missions.

It has also been integrated in an armoured personnel carrier and deployed by the Ukraine. Both of these have opted for a 120mm mortar system which can be changed for an 81mm mortar barrel if required.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us