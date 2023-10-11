AUSA 2023: Scorpion 81mm mortar comes to USA

The example shown at AUSA 2023 is called the Scorpion Light as it is mounted on the rear of a Polaris MRZR Alpha 4 light vehicle chassis.

It can be integrated on larger vehicles such as the widely deployed Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 and this version has been supplied to a Middle East customer in large numbers with some outfitted for extended fire missions.

It has also been integrated in an armoured personnel carrier and deployed by the Ukraine. Both of these have opted for a 120mm mortar system which can be changed for an 81mm mortar barrel if required.