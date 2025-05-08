To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Skydio X10D becomes first UAS delivered for Tranche 2 US Army Short Range Reconnaissance programme

Skydio X10D becomes first UAS delivered for Tranche 2 US Army Short Range Reconnaissance programme

8th May 2025 - 16:54 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

All of Skydio's drones, including the Skydio X10D are build in Skydio's facility in Hayward, California. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

The drone has equipped a US Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) to provide it with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Skydio has announced that it has fulfilled the first order for Tranche 2 of the US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) programme.

According to the company, Skydio with its X10D uncrewed aerial system is the first and only system “delivered to date” as part of Tranche 2 of the SRR programme. The order announcement also confirmed that the company had been successful in its selection by the US Army, after it was announced as a finalist for the Tranche 2 effort in January 2024.

The delivery of an undetermined number of Skydio X10D small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) allowed the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us