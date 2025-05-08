Skydio X10D becomes first UAS delivered for Tranche 2 US Army Short Range Reconnaissance programme
Skydio has announced that it has fulfilled the first order for Tranche 2 of the US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) programme.
According to the company, Skydio with its X10D uncrewed aerial system is the first and only system “delivered to date” as part of Tranche 2 of the SRR programme. The order announcement also confirmed that the company had been successful in its selection by the US Army, after it was announced as a finalist for the Tranche 2 effort in January 2024.
The delivery of an undetermined number of Skydio X10D small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) allowed the
