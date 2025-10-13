AUSA 2025: Mack Defense bets on commercial technology to get US military contracts
Mack Defense will showcase its commercially available Mack Pioneer heavy truck at the AUSA 2025 exhibition in Washington, DC. In an effort to get more contracts from the Department of War, the company intends to demonstrate how its commercial sensors and capabilities can be applied to military platforms.
The manufacturer already supplies M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) to the US Army Engineer Regiment, and it is currently competing in the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) and the US Marine Corps (USMC) Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) programmes.
Speaking to Shephard, Mack Defense president David Hartzell said Pioneer is the most recent truck design
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: US forces test Global Ordnance Scorpion Light mobile mortar system
Following its participation in a live-fire event with the US Marine Corps, the Global Ordnance Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system will now be tested by the US Army.
-
Sikorsky unveils new Nomad VTOL drone family
The tailsitting vertical take-off and landing drones are designed to be scalable with Group 3 to Group 4 variants, with each one focused on meeting US Army reconnaissance requirements.