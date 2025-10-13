AUSA 2025: Mack Defense bets on commercial technology to get US military contracts

Mack Defense will showcase its commercially available Mack Pioneer heavy truck at the AUSA 2025 exhibition in Washington, DC. In an effort to get more contracts from the Department of War, the company intends to demonstrate how its commercial sensors and capabilities can be applied to military platforms.

The manufacturer already supplies M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) to the US Army Engineer Regiment, and it is currently competing in the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) and the US Marine Corps (USMC) Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) programmes.

Speaking to Shephard, Mack Defense president David Hartzell said Pioneer is the most recent truck design