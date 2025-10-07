To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army orders 86 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

7th October 2025 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks. (Photo: Mack Defense)

The initial order was placed as part of the $222 million, five-year contract awarded to Mack Defense in June.

Mack Defense announced on 7 October that the US Army has placed an initial order for 86 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) under the contract awarded to the company in June. The US$222 million, five-year deal covers the procurement of up to 450 HSDTs.

Speaking to Shephard, Mack Defense president David Hartzell explained that this first order includes only non-armoured assets. “It is a vehicle that is used by the active [US] Army, [US] Army Reserve and [US] Army National Guard.”

Funded by the Department of War (DoW) FY2025 budget, the new platforms will be deployed by the US Army

