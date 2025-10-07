US Army orders 86 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks
Mack Defense announced on 7 October that the US Army has placed an initial order for 86 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) under the contract awarded to the company in June. The US$222 million, five-year deal covers the procurement of up to 450 HSDTs.
Speaking to Shephard, Mack Defense president David Hartzell explained that this first order includes only non-armoured assets. “It is a vehicle that is used by the active [US] Army, [US] Army Reserve and [US] Army National Guard.”
Funded by the Department of War (DoW) FY2025 budget, the new platforms will be deployed by the US Army
