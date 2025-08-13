To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Mack Defense receives new contract as push to refresh trucks continues

13th August 2025 - 16:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

Mack Defense’s HDT is in service with the Us Army and US National Guard. (Photo: Mack Defense)

Mack Defense’s M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) builds on a commercial vehicle but comes off a dedicated production line. The deal follows previous orders, including orders for Oshkosh’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, along with other logistics and forward-deployed trucks worldwide.

Mack Defense has been awarded a contract worth as much as US$222 million for up to 450 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) in a deal which follows the delivery of the 500th truck earlier this year under a 2018 contract.

Based on the Mack Granite truck, the HDTs are manufactured at the company’s dedicated production line in Allentown, Pennsylvania which has been in operation since 2021 following a US$6.5 million investment to create a dedicated HDT production line.

The vehicle is a key part of the US Army’s Engineer Regiment, providing capability for critical construction and infrastructure missions in

