Mack Defense receives new contract as push to refresh trucks continues
Mack Defense has been awarded a contract worth as much as US$222 million for up to 450 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) in a deal which follows the delivery of the 500th truck earlier this year under a 2018 contract.
Based on the Mack Granite truck, the HDTs are manufactured at the company’s dedicated production line in Allentown, Pennsylvania which has been in operation since 2021 following a US$6.5 million investment to create a dedicated HDT production line.
The vehicle is a key part of the US Army’s Engineer Regiment, providing capability for critical construction and infrastructure missions in
