  Prototypes ordered for next generation USMC trucks with electric power a focus

Prototypes ordered for next generation USMC trucks with electric power a focus

20th May 2025 - 15:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Mack Defense has been awarded a prototype contract for MTT requirement. (Photo: Mack Defense)

The Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) is slated to replace the existing Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) fleet, including cargo, dump, wrecker, tractor and re-supply variants which are in use with the USMC. Significantly, the vehicles will include hybrid electric technologies and onboard and export power.

Mack Defense has been awarded a US$10.8 million contract for the prototype phase of MTT, a deal which follows the announcement of a similar phase award to ND Defense (formerly Navistar) in January which was listed as $17.2 million.

The contracts follow an initial development contract award in 2024 and will see the companies produce two prototype vehicles. This stage will focus on 10ft, 15ft and 20ft cargo bed configurations with hybrid-electric technology for reduced fuel consumption, extended range and reduced noise for silent watch capabilities.

Specifically, the prototype effort will see the development of two variants: a 4×4 configuration

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

