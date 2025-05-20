Prototypes ordered for next generation USMC trucks with electric power a focus
Mack Defense has been awarded a US$10.8 million contract for the prototype phase of MTT, a deal which follows the announcement of a similar phase award to ND Defense (formerly Navistar) in January which was listed as $17.2 million.
The contracts follow an initial development contract award in 2024 and will see the companies produce two prototype vehicles. This stage will focus on 10ft, 15ft and 20ft cargo bed configurations with hybrid-electric technology for reduced fuel consumption, extended range and reduced noise for silent watch capabilities.
Specifically, the prototype effort will see the development of two variants: a 4×4 configuration
