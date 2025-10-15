AUSA 2025: Boeing wins $2.7 billion PAC-3 production contract as it explores supply chain expansion
Boeing has been awarded a US$2.7 billion production contract for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) seekers. The contract will see up to 3,000 seekers produced and delivered at a rate of around 750 units per year until 2030, according to Boeing.
The demand for PAC-3 missile system has shown a marked increase in recent years both in the US and Europe due to greater geopolitical threats across Ukraine, the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.
In September 2025, the US Army contracted Lockheed Martin with a $9.8 billion contract to produce up to 1,970 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and hardware. More Patriot
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: Lionstrike lays out plans for British Army vehicle bid as competitors get ready
In September 2025, BAE Systems announced that it was joining GM Defense and NP Aerospace to form Team Lionstrike. The team will be offering a version of GM Defense’s infantry support vehicle which is based on the commercial Colorado vehicle.
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
-
AUSA 2025: KNDS France to bid for US Army requirement
The CAESAR Mk II, which was debuted internationally at Eurosatory last year, is a step up from the first model which has seen combat in Ukraine and the Middle East.
-
AUSA 2025: IAI reveals robotic route clearance system
The Elta 6631 has been developed using the experience of the Israel Defense Forces in route proving, and can be customised for various customers and circumstances.
-
AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family
The new Switchblade 400 was on display alongside new variants of existing drones: the Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20.
-
AUSA 2025: AM General “on target” for JLTV full-rate production in 2026 as it uncrews a Humvee
AM General believes it has completed working with customers for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to reach a final version of the vehicle and to prepare to begin producing vehicles under full rate production.