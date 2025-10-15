AUSA 2025: Boeing wins $2.7 billion PAC-3 production contract as it explores supply chain expansion

Boeing has been awarded a US$2.7 billion production contract for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) seekers. The contract will see up to 3,000 seekers produced and delivered at a rate of around 750 units per year until 2030, according to Boeing.

The demand for PAC-3 missile system has shown a marked increase in recent years both in the US and Europe due to greater geopolitical threats across Ukraine, the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.

In September 2025, the US Army contracted Lockheed Martin with a $9.8 billion contract to produce up to 1,970 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and hardware. More Patriot