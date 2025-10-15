To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2025: Boeing wins $2.7 billion PAC-3 production contract as it explores supply chain expansion

15th October 2025 - 12:22 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The PAC-3 MSE interceptor launched during testing. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing will work with prime contractor Lockheed Martin to boost PAC-3 production capacity to hit higher delivery targets, as demand for the interceptors continues to surge.

Boeing has been awarded a US$2.7 billion production contract for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) seekers. The contract will see up to 3,000 seekers produced and delivered at a rate of around 750 units per year until 2030, according to Boeing.

The demand for PAC-3 missile system has shown a marked increase in recent years both in the US and Europe due to greater geopolitical threats across Ukraine, the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.

In September 2025, the US Army contracted Lockheed Martin with a $9.8 billion contract to produce up to 1,970 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and hardware. More Patriot

