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DARPA, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman join forces to improve missile production

27th May 2026 - 11:09 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Testing of a solid rocket motor. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Working together with DARPA in the Burn n’ Go programme, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon are supporting the development of a common, single-use solid rocket motor design to equip diverse weapon systems.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), RTX Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have progressed with their joint attempt to improve the manufacturing of a critical component of missiles: the solid rocket motor (SRM). The work is being conducted under the agency’s Burn n’ Go (BnG) programme.

Raytheon, the prime contractor for BnG, announced on 26 May that it had been awarded an agreement for phase two of the initiative. As part of this stage, DARPA and the suppliers intend to advance the development of a new SRM design that will enable a single motor to be used across weapon systems.

The approach was intended to

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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