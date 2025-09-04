Lockheed Martin lands US Army US$9.8 billion Patriot contract
The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin the biggest contract in the company’s Missile and Fire Control business arm history for the Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancements (PAC-3 MSE).
With the US$9.8 billion order for the PAC-3, Lockheed is expected to produce 1,970 interceptors.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the PAC-3 is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.
The MSE version is fitted with upgraded capabilities, including a two-pulse solid rocket motor, to enhance its performance in altitude and range.
Jason Reynolds, vice
