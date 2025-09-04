To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin lands US Army US$9.8 billion Patriot contract

4th September 2025 - 10:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Patriot interceptor is operated by 17 nations globally. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The contract will be used to produce 1,970 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors and hardware.

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin the biggest contract in the company’s Missile and Fire Control business arm history for the Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancements (PAC-3 MSE).

With the US$9.8 billion order for the PAC-3, Lockheed is expected to produce 1,970 interceptors.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the PAC-3 is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.

The MSE version is fitted with upgraded capabilities, including a two-pulse solid rocket motor, to enhance its performance in altitude and range.

Jason Reynolds, vice

