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How US Special Operations Forces are using AI to transform modern warfare

29th May 2026 - 10:21 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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US operators performed multiple demonstrations during SOF Week 2026. (Photo: US Army)

USSOCOM is expanding the use of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and human-machine teaming to improve decision-making, survivability and operational reach in contested environments.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been reshaping warfare and guaranteeing its place in future special operations. Due to its capacity to process vast amounts of data, accelerate decision-making and improve situational awareness, US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) foresees a growing use of AI in the coming years.

USSOCOM has already been deploying AI tools and autonomous systems to expand the reach and lethality of military forces at the tactical edge and intends to rely more on this type of solution both as stand-alone capabilities and in human-machine teaming.

Speaking in a session last week at the SOF Week 2026 exhibition, in Tampa,

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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