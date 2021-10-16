AUSA 2021: US audience gains first glimpse of new REX

REX MK II can carry a 1.3t load. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

REX MK II Multi-Mission Autonomous vehicle is a hybrid electric, all-wheel drive platform intended to provide direct support to manoeuvring infantry units.

After being unveiled at DSEI in September 2021, the REX MK II multi-mission autonomous vehicle was displayed to a US audience for the first time on 11-13 October at the annual AUSA event in Washington DC.

REX MK II is a hybrid-electric, all-wheel-drive UGV built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to support combat forces in gathering intelligence, providing direct logistical support to infantry and executing remote attacks.

An IAI spokesperson told Shephard that the UGV was designed around the advanced mobility requirements of armies worldwide, adding that REX MK II can transport a 1.3t load — almost triple the typical UGV payload of 500kg.

‘The capability of carrying a lot of weight is a big advantage' for frontline infantry, the spokesperson noted.

This UGV can also perform a variety of tasks such as tactical logistic support, casevac, tactical ISR, target acquisition and combat missions.

In terms of lethality, REX MK II can conduct attacks using remotely controlled weapons systems, including a 7.62mm machine gun and a 0.50-calibre heavy machine gun.