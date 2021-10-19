AUSA 2021: Ultra presents new RAIN information system

AUSA 2021: UVision signs cooperation agreement to support HERO in US
UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.
The new Rapid Application of Information (RAIN) system from Ultra Electronics will provide users with ‘increased knowledge of specific threats and targets, speeding time to information for the warfighter’, developer Ultra Electronics announced during AUSA 2021 in Washington DC on 11-13 October.
Ultra representatives explained to Shephard that RAIN resembles the company’s Air Defense Systems Integrator (ADSI) data link suite, which has been installed on 2,500 systems operated by the militaries of the US and partner nations.
‘We are getting ready to release a beta version of RAIN,’ they added.
The company has a variety of global clients, particularly among Five Eyes countries, including the US Army, National Guard and USN as well as ‘most UK land forces, and the Royal Air Force’, an Ultra spokesperson explained.
In February 2021, the DoD awarded Ultra a $26.7 million order for Orion radio systems ‘in support of the US Army's TRiLOS Radio Program and Capability Set 21 Fielding Plan’, the company explained at the time.
Ultra has already delivered more than 500 Orion radios to the US Army; the X510 and X500 variants were exhibited at AUSA.
New radar uses LTAMDS technology developed for the US Army.
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
New HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UASs. It features an attachable/removable beam director turret and supports onboard radar and jammer options.
NXT 360 — exhibited for the first time in the US at AUSA 2021 — was designed to deliver increased survivability, mobility and affordability.
REX MK II Multi-Mission Autonomous vehicle is a hybrid electric, all-wheel drive platform intended to provide direct support to manoeuvring infantry units.