AUSA 2021: Ultra presents new RAIN information system

﻿The X500 radio was one of the systems showcased by Ultra Electronics at AUSA 2021. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

RAIN delivers faster information flow to troops and a beta version is set for release, says Ultra.

The new Rapid Application of Information (RAIN) system from Ultra Electronics will provide users with ‘increased knowledge of specific threats and targets, speeding time to information for the warfighter’, developer Ultra Electronics announced during AUSA 2021 in Washington DC on 11-13 October.

Ultra representatives explained to Shephard that RAIN resembles the company’s Air Defense Systems Integrator (ADSI) data link suite, which has been installed on 2,500 systems operated by the militaries of the US and partner nations.

‘We are getting ready to release a beta version of RAIN,’ they added.

The company has a variety of global clients, particularly among Five Eyes countries, including the US Army, National Guard and USN as well as ‘most UK land forces, and the Royal Air Force’, an Ultra spokesperson explained.

In February 2021, the DoD awarded Ultra a $26.7 million order for Orion radio systems ‘in support of the US Army's TRiLOS Radio Program and Capability Set 21 Fielding Plan’, the company explained at the time.

Ultra has already delivered more than 500 Orion radios to the US Army; the X510 and X500 variants were exhibited at AUSA.