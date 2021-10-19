AUSA 2021: UVision signs cooperation agreement to support HERO in US

Jim Truxel and Joe Fluet signed the agreement at AUSA 2021. (Photo: UVision USA)

UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.

UVision USA signed a cooperation agreement with MAG Aerospace during AUSA 2021 in Washington DC on 11-13 October.

This new agreement is intended to strengthen UVision operations in the US and is a response to a growing demand for HERO loitering munitions, said UVision USA CEO Jim Truxel.

The aim is to support US forces in the operation of HERO Loitering Munitions through operational and training solutions provided by MAG Aerospace.

Indeed, MAG will provide in-country resources, perform demonstrations, operational training, and support for UVision's customers outside and within the continental US.

'Together with UVision’s advanced technological knowledge and its operationally-proven systems, we will be able to provide an operational advantage to American forces operating on and off the continent,' said MAG Aerospace chief growth officer Matt Bartlett.