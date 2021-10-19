AUSA 2021: UVision signs cooperation agreement to support HERO in US

AUSA 2021: Ultra presents new RAIN information system
RAIN delivers faster information flow to troops and a beta version is set for release, says Ultra.
UVision USA signed a cooperation agreement with MAG Aerospace during AUSA 2021 in Washington DC on 11-13 October.
This new agreement is intended to strengthen UVision operations in the US and is a response to a growing demand for HERO loitering munitions, said UVision USA CEO Jim Truxel.
The aim is to support US forces in the operation of HERO Loitering Munitions through operational and training solutions provided by MAG Aerospace.
Indeed, MAG will provide in-country resources, perform demonstrations, operational training, and support for UVision's customers outside and within the continental US.
'Together with UVision’s advanced technological knowledge and its operationally-proven systems, we will be able to provide an operational advantage to American forces operating on and off the continent,' said MAG Aerospace chief growth officer Matt Bartlett.
New radar uses LTAMDS technology developed for the US Army.
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
New HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UASs. It features an attachable/removable beam director turret and supports onboard radar and jammer options.
NXT 360 — exhibited for the first time in the US at AUSA 2021 — was designed to deliver increased survivability, mobility and affordability.
REX MK II Multi-Mission Autonomous vehicle is a hybrid electric, all-wheel drive platform intended to provide direct support to manoeuvring infantry units.