AUSA 2021 - Curtiss-Wright introduces new open architecture solutions

The new Starter Kit System is designed for use on ground combat platforms. (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.

Curtiss-Wright showcased new open architecture-based solutions for military purposes in the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC on 11-13 October.

The company demonstrated its systems in an HMMWV tactical vehicle and introduced its new Starter Kit System (CSSK) and 8-Slot OpenVPX.

A Curtiss-Wright spokesperson told Shephard that the two new natural convection-cooled system solutions were designed in compliance with the US Army C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and they align with Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard 1.0.

The CSSK is designed for use on ground combat platforms and features a single onboard computer that provides general-purpose processing for hosting battle management software; an integrated Ethernet switch; and a standards-based assured-positioning, navigation and timing module.

According to the spokesperson, the Starter Kit System is a ‘fully ruggedised’ solution that is ‘even nuclear-hardened’.

In the case of the 8-Slot OpenVPX, it is a user integration-ready powered enclosure that provides the highest functional density available using natural convection cooling. It accommodates a wide range of capabilities and input/output with little to no modification.

Curtiss-Wright also introduced the VPX3-E320 Ruggedized Universal Software-Defined Radio module, which is an advanced high-performance technology for deployed applications.

It was developed in a partnership with NI (formerly National Instruments) to provide superior durability and reliable operation in harsh environments.

360SA Video Management System deliver near-zero latency for real-time glass-to-glass video (photo - Curtiss-Wright)

The company also showcased its first Integrated 360-degree situational awareness solution to deliver near-zero latency for real-time glass-to-glass video.

Called 360SA Video Management System, it is a modular open systems approach (MOSA) based solution that can be deployed in manned and unmanned ground vehicles with 30ms latency performance.

The 360SA integrates projected capacitive rugged touchscreen displays with a scalable, highly rugged video gateway and a video format converter. When combined with cameras, it improves situational awareness and safety for soldiers.

The spokesperson for Curtiss-Wright stressed that video delays from sensor to display greater than 60ms can make it difficult for operators to align what they are seeing with reality.

‘360SA eliminates the disturbing lag in time between the video capturing the image and what is actually seen on the display,’ the spokesperson pointed out.

The system integrates all the components of an end-to-end video solution to significantly reduce the latency and uses a full-HD video ground mobile command control system.

Also at AUSA, Curtiss-Wright announced two deals with John Cockerill Defense to supply systems to be installed on platforms operated by the Indonesian Armed Forces.

These systems comprise turret drive stabilisation technology for the weapons system on a new combat boat; and a turret drive servo system and ammunition loading system for the Harimau medium-weight tank.