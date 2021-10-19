AUSA 2021: Hanwha Defense eyes US market

Hanwha put on display its OMFV concept at AUSA. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira).

South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.

South Korea-headquartered Hanwha Defense is already a strong player in the market for wheeled and tracked combat vehicles as well as artillery systems in the Asia-Pacific region — but it is also betting on the potential of the US defence market.

John Kelly, president and CEO for Hanwha Defense USA, told Shephard that the company is keen to team up with US suppliers to unlock the DoD procurement programmes.

He explained that ‘it is not about exporting technology from South Korea’, but ‘creating organic capabilities’ in the US in order to start building solutions locally and setting up manufacturing activities in the country.

In this respect, the Hanwha Defense USA strategy resembles plans from Hanwha for the European defence systems market.

The company has been using the same approach by transferring technology to enable national capabilities in Australia, where it is joining efforts with Penske for the LAND 400 Phase 3 bid, and in countries that operate the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer.

K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

In the US, the company plans to focus on land systems acquisition programmes for the US Army and USMC.

‘Our vision is within 10 years or so to be a prime contractor’, Kelly claimed. He added that Hanwha is able to offer the same sort of capabilities as existing land systems suppliers to the DoD.

The company is currently partnering with Oshkosh, Pratt Miller Defense, Rafael, QinetiQ and Plasan in the concept design phase of the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme to replace the M2 Bradley.

At AUSA 2021, Hanwha displayed its concept design for OMFV that is based on the AS21 Redback IFV chassis. Kelly remarked that the aim is for Hanwha to show its potential to the DoD and US Army.

The AS21 is competing in the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 bid and had been shortlisted alongside Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx. This platform was designed to introduce next-generation tracked armoured IFVs in the Australian Army.

Kelly pointed out that the OMFV and the Land 400 Phase 3 have similarities but the company is not offering the Australian vehicle to the US Army. According to him, the platforms will be different in size, weapon system and C5I capabilities.

‘You have to start from somewhere,’ he stated, claiming that the Redback puts Hanwha and its partners ‘some way ahead’ in the US competition.

Apart from the suppliers that Hanwha is teaming up for the OMFV, the manufacturer is also working alongside BAE Systems and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in the energetics area and is keen to collaborate with other US companies.

Hanwha has already developed remote weapon stations in South Korea and it is seeking partners for the US Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCV) programme.

The company also expects the US Army to acquire a platform to support its Extended Range Cannon Artillery system. In this sense, Kelly stated that the K9 meets these criteria.

The K9 is designed to provide deep fire support with a longer firing range allied to mobility, protection and reliability. According to Shephard Defence Insight, it is in service with Estonia, Finland, India, Norway and South Korea.