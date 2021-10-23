To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New ruggedised computer caters for extreme environments

23rd October 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Sidewinder-Byte works from -40C to +75C (photo – Flavia Camargos Pereira)

Sidewinder-Byte has a ruggedised modular/open architecture design compliant with MOSA standards and an unlimited deployment capability.

US-based Systel introduced a new rugged computing solution for extreme environments during the recent AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC.

Sidewinder-Byte is an ultra-ruggedised and compact general computing device featuring extreme SWaP and cost optimisation.

It functions in temperatures ranging from -40C to +75C and features an unlimited deployment capability. This solution can be added to a large range of defence systems including ground, air and naval manned and unmanned platforms.

Michael Ponder, programme manager for Systel, explained to Shephard that Sidewinder-Byte has an open architecture design compliant with Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards that allows the addition of modules as well …

