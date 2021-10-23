New ruggedised computer caters for extreme environments

Nammo lines up high-altitude ramjet propulsion tests
Nammo looks set to experiment with ramjet technology at higher altitude, made possible by new testing facilities.
US-based Systel introduced a new rugged computing solution for extreme environments during the recent AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC.
Sidewinder-Byte is an ultra-ruggedised and compact general computing device featuring extreme SWaP and cost optimisation.
It functions in temperatures ranging from -40C to +75C and features an unlimited deployment capability. This solution can be added to a large range of defence systems including ground, air and naval manned and unmanned platforms.
Michael Ponder, programme manager for Systel, explained to Shephard that Sidewinder-Byte has an open architecture design compliant with Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards that allows the addition of modules as well …
