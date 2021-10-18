AUSA 2021: Raytheon lifts the veil on GhostEye MR

GhostEye MR is a variant of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor. (Photo: Raytheon)

New radar uses LTAMDS technology developed for the US Army.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense used AUSA 2021 on 11-13 October to reveal a new medium-range air and missile defence radar called GhostEye MR, developed as a variant of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

GhostEye features an increased range and altitude coverage allowing for greater capability to detect, track and identify enemy aircraft, UAS, and cruise missile threats.

As the LTAMDS programme progresses, GhostEye MR is also on an accelerated path to availability. Indeed, capabilities and performance were tested through a series of modelling and simulation-based threat scenarios.

Open-air testing is expected in 2022, followed by customer demonstrations.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that NASAMS has been chosen by 12 countries to support their air defence needs, including Australia, Finland, Hungary, Indonesia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Spain, the US and one undisclosed customer.