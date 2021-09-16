DSEI 2021: IAI reveals its newest UGV

DSEI 2021: Improbable shines light on the military’s future
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.
Israel Aerospace Industries has publicly unveiled its newest UGV, the REX MK II, which has already been sold to customers worldwide. It will be shown publicly for the first time at DSEI 2021.
Although the customers have not been specified, IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy, commented about DSEI: ‘We see the European and British markets as a significant market’.
The REX is a hybrid electric platform adapted to a range of ground missions with advanced manoeuvrability and the ability to carry a load of 1.3t.
It supports combat forces in gathering intelligence, providing logistical support and helps to execute remote attacks.
The vehicle can be both land-based and amphibian, autonomous with C2 capabilities or operated by a single user through wireless communication.
The system also utilises EO sensors and radar through its situation-awareness system to gather intelligence.
The REX MK II can engage in combat by using remotely controlled weapons systems including a 7.62mm machine gun and a cal 0.50 heavy machine gun.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the original REX reduced load, increased quantity and quality of available weaponry, increased the time soldiers can remain in the combat, reduced dependency on logistics support and can operate in many different terrain conditions.
Elbit says it is ‘bringing the age of the computer into the infantry’ with its modular ARCAS.
Longstanding operator of Systematic’s SitaWare, Defence Forces Ireland, selects the software for its Pilatus PC-12NG fleet.
4GD is delivering Level 2 SmartFacility combat training environments under the Urban Fighting Skills House framework.
With the defence industry behind wider society in the diversity of its workforce, efforts are underway to improve representation across the board.
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.