DSEI 2021: IAI reveals its newest UGV

The new Rex MK II joins other operational unmanned platforms developed by IAI. (Photo: IAI)

IAI has revealed the successor to its REX UGV, the new REX MK II.

Israel Aerospace Industries has publicly unveiled its newest UGV, the REX MK II, which has already been sold to customers worldwide. It will be shown publicly for the first time at DSEI 2021.

Although the customers have not been specified, IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy, commented about DSEI: ‘We see the European and British markets as a significant market’.

The REX is a hybrid electric platform adapted to a range of ground missions with advanced manoeuvrability and the ability to carry a load of 1.3t.

It supports combat forces in gathering intelligence, providing logistical support and helps to execute remote attacks.

The vehicle can be both land-based and amphibian, autonomous with C2 capabilities or operated by a single user through wireless communication.

The system also utilises EO sensors and radar through its situation-awareness system to gather intelligence.

The REX MK II can engage in combat by using remotely controlled weapons systems including a 7.62mm machine gun and a cal 0.50 heavy machine gun.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the original REX reduced load, increased quantity and quality of available weaponry, increased the time soldiers can remain in the combat, reduced dependency on logistics support and can operate in many different terrain conditions.