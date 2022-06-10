Archer advances to final round of Swiss SPH contest

Switzerland has shortlisted the Archer wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH) from BAE Systems Bofors for the final round of competition in the tender for the future Swiss Army artillery system.

Archer was one of several artillery platforms from various manufacturers that were submitted to the Swiss defence procurement agency Armasuisse.

Switzerland is phasing out its M109L47 KAWEST system, which is an indigenously upgraded version of the M109A1 155mm SPH.

Archer is already in service with the Swedish Army and it has been assessed by the US Army as part of its High Mobility SBCT Howitzer programme.

In addition, the 155mm SPH is a contender for the UK Mobile Fires Platform to replace currently deployed tracked AS90s.

Stefan Löfström, sales and marketing director at BAE Systems Bofors, said: ‘Consistent with our long history of implementing industrial cooperation projects around the world, we are working with Swiss industry to establish a project plan to successfully fulfill all Swiss requirements.’

In contrast to most other wheeled SPHs, Archer features a fully automated ammunition-handling system for projectile and modular charges.

The SPH can be loaded, aimed and fired by the crew in 20 seconds, according to BAE Systems Bofors, with the ‘shoot-and-scoot’ capability to fire six rounds and move 500m in two minutes.

Archer fires the precision Bonus anti-armour munition to ranges of up to 35km, conventional munitions up to 40km and currently fielded precision-guided munitions (such as Excalibur) beyond 50km.